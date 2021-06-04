Lebanon urges UN to explore 'alternative' tribunal funding

Beirut, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday urged the United Nations to urgently consider "alternative means" to fund a UN-backed court for the country that may close over a cash crisis.

"Taking into account the ongoing acute crises that Lebanon suffers from... (we) would be grateful to Your Excellency for urgently exploring different and alternative means of financing" the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, Hassan Diab wrote in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres.