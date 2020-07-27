UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Hezbollah Denies Involvement In Israel Border Clash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah denies involvement in Israel border clash

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Lebanon's Hezbollah group denied involvement in combat Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border after the Jewish state said it had repelled an attempt by "terrorists" to penetrate its territory.

Hezbollah "confirms that it did not take part in any clash and did not open fire in today's events until now," it said in a statement.

"All that the enemy's media is claiming about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanon into occupied Palestine... is completely false."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

