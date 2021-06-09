(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The head of Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah said Tuesday that the country could soon be forced to rely on fuel imports from Iran, amid an ongoing economic collapse.

Lebanon has been facing increasingly severe fuel shortages in recent months, with long queues at service stations and some drivers waiting more than an hour to buy even small quantities of supplies.

Describing the situation as humiliating, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called on authorities to take a "courageous decision" and override their "fear" of the US to import fuel supplies from Iran, a country under hefty American sanctions.

If the Lebanese state fails to take action, "we, within Hezbollah, will go to Iran, negotiate with the Iranian government... and buy vessels full of petrol and fuel oil and bring them to Beirut port," Nasrallah said.

"Let the Lebanese state (dare to) prevent the delivery of petrol and fuel oil to the Lebanese people!" he said, adding, "We can no longer tolerate these scenes of humiliation."