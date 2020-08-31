Lebanon's PM-designate Vows Reforms, New IMF Talks
Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanese prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib vowed Monday to swiftly launch a reformist government and seek international financial assistance after the Beirut blast deepened a political and economic crisis.
In a televised speech after his nomination, Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany said there is "a need to form a government in record time and to begin implementing reforms immediately, starting with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund".