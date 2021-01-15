UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Tripoli Port Adopted By French Company

Fri 15th January 2021

BEIRUT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Administration of Tripoli Port's Investment Authority on Friday announced that the French international company CMA CGM has adopted Lebanon's port of Tripoli as a main station in the eastern Mediterranean within the two marine routes of its vessels, the National news Agency reported.

These two maritime routes will include the port of Tripoli for local cargo and transshipment services, and they will increase the monthly rate of container ships visiting the port of Tripoli from 12 vessels to 22 vessels.

Tripoli port's administration affirmed that the adoption of the two lines "is a clear indication of the great confidence that the port's advanced services has given to international companies; the port of Tripoli is an attractive maritime and logistical commercial attraction for them."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

