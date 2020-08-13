UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Tripoli Port Readies To Fill In For Blast-hit Beirut

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Lebanon's Tripoli port readies to fill in for blast-hit Beirut

Tripoli, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli is readying its port to temporarily replace that of Beirut and ensure urgently needed food deliveries, officials said Thursday, after the capital's harbour was levelled in last week's massive explosion.

Tripoli port's capacity is smaller than the capital's, through which the vast majority of Lebanon's food and other imports used to transit.

A fire at Beirut port on August 4 spread to a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, causing an explosion that devastated swathes of the city and killed at least 171 people.

Immediately after the disaster, Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council ordered that the port of Tripoli be set up for "import and export operations".

"The port of Tripoli can stand in for Beirut on a temporary basis, for the time it will take it to be operational again," Tripoli port director Ahmad Tamer told AFP from his office at the harbour.

Tripoli port employees are working 18 hours a day to respond to the emergency needs and the sprawling compound is busier than it has ever been.

The smaller ports of Saida and Tyre can also contribute to the effort but their capacity is limited and does not allow for bigger vessels to dock.

Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs and the UN's World Food Programme has warned that the destruction of the main port could worsen an already alarming situation.

Lebanon's economic collapse in recent months has seen it default on its debt, plunged the local Currency into free-fall and sent poverty rates soaring, on top of the country's COVID-19 outbreak.

- 'Chance to grow' - Tamer said seven ships that had been heading to Beirut on the day of the explosion were immediately rerouted to Tripoli, where they unloaded their cargo.

Tripoli had already undergone major upgrade works in order to accomodate increased traffic expected in connection with the reconstruction effort needed in neighbouring, war-ravaged Syria.

Tamer said that before the explosion Tripoli port was only functioning at 40 percent capacity, processing two million tonnes of imports per year, with a maximum capacity of five million.

The port director said that he wanted to increase the rate of work at the port and hire more employees to boost its current turnover of 80,000 containers a year.

The huge silos at Beirut port are still standing but unusable, with one side of the towering structure completely gutted by the explosion, whose epicentre was nearby.

Tamer said plans for new silos in Tripoli were now being discussed. "A country with no grain silos can easily go hungry," he said.

The United Nations and several countries have sent thousands of tonnes of wheat and other commodities since the disaster to prevent a shortage of bread in Lebanon, where public anger against the government has boiled over into street protests.

Ships carrying emergency aid are still able to sail to Beirut and unload aid, usually with the help of the military.

Media reports suggest that several countries have already expressed interest in rebuilding Beirut port, including China, France and Turkey.

Related Topics

Fire Shortage World United Nations Syria Import Turkey China France Traffic Saida Tripoli Beirut Lebanon August From Government Wheat Top Million

Recent Stories

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

1 minute ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

1 minute ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

31 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

46 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.