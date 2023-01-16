UrduPoint.com

LeBron James Becomes 2nd Player In NBA History To Surpass 38,000 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

LeBron James becomes 2nd player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :With his 35 points contribution against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Sunday became the second player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points.

He now has 38,024 career points and is just 364 points from passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

??????? In January 2006, the 38-year-old became the youngest-ever NBA player to reach 5,000 career points.

He reached the 10,000-point milestone in 2008, at 23, and in 2013 he entered the 20,000-point club.

In January 2018, LeBron dropped more than 30,000 points, with only seven players in NBA history to date.

He has a career scoring average of 27.2 points per game.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Philadelphia January Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

13 minutes ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

28 minutes ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.