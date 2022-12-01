Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Australia's Mathew Leckie described his intense emotions after his goal propelled the Socceroos into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Leckie struck on the hour mark with a twisty run and low finish in a 1-0 win that ensured Australia finished second in Group D behind world champions France and knocked out the fancied Danes.

"I think in those moments you don't think too much, you don't have time to think, you know it all happened so fast. It was a great ball and I had one more man to beat," said Leckie, describing his goal.

"Low and hard, it's difficult for a keeper to save and as soon as I saw it was going in I was so excited and so happy.

"I think by the celebration you can see how much emotion there was.

I'm just so proud you know, we've worked so hard.... My first World Cup is probably one of the most important goals for me and for the team." Australia will now face the winners of Group C, which will be decided later on Wednesday, with forward Mitchell Duke saying they fancied themselves against anyone.

Group C comprises Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

"Don't write us off, there's something really special building right now," said Mitchell.

"But the job's not done yet. We're excited to make more history and go even further.... The belief within our group is massive, I think we've shown that. We've just beaten Denmark, a world-class opponent.

"I could play another match right now with all the adrenaline. Bring on whoever. I feel like we could take on anyone right now."