Leclerc And Ferrari Gatecrash Verstappen's 'orange Army'

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Charles Leclerc topped the times ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari spoiled the party in second practice for a huge crowd of local fans at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.

Expecting to celebrate the homecoming of Max Verstappen for the first time since he won the world championship last year, the fans were treated to a Ferrari revival ahead of third-placed Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes.

Red Bull's runaway leader of this year's title race was down in eighth after a troubled day that saw him pull up with a gearbox failure in opening practice topped by the two Mercedes.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren ahead of George Russell in the second Mercedes, who was fastest in the first session, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin and Alpine's two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Esteban Ocon was ninth in the second Alpine and Daniel Ricciardo 10th in the second McLaren.

