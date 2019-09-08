UrduPoint.com
Leclerc Holds Off Mercedes Pursuit To Give Ferrari Monza Win

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Leclerc holds off Mercedes pursuit to give Ferrari Monza win

Monza, Italy, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Charles Leclerc stayed calm under pressure from Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday to give Ferrari a first Italian Grand Prix victory since 2010.

It was Leclerc's second win, a week after his maiden triumph in Belgium, but Hamilton, who finished third in Monza, still leads the drivers' standings with team-mate Bottas, second on Sunday, his closest challenger.

