UrduPoint.com

Leclerc Wins Australian Grand Prix As Verstappen Fails To Finish

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix as Verstappen fails to finish

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

"It's amazing, the car was incredible today. What a race and what a pace today," said Leclerc after clocking a fourth career win and second of the season.

"Honestly, what a car today. I did a good job all weekend but it's not possible without the car. I'm just so happy.

"Obviously we have only had three races so it's difficult to think of the championship but we have a very strong car and a reliable car," he added.

The Mclarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Riccardo were fifth and sixth.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon came seventh ahead of Valtteri Bottas in an Alfa Romeo, with Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri and Alex Albon's Williams rounding out the top 10.

But there was disaster for Red Bull's Verstappen, the winner two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, who pulled over on lap 39 when second, saying on the team radio: "I smell some weird fluid." He jumped out with smoke coming from the engine, grabbing a fire extinguisher to help a marshal put out the flames. It was his second retirement in three starts this season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin veteran Sebastian Vettel also failed to finish after spinning out.

Victory consolidated Leclerc's championship lead after three rounds with the Ferrari ace, who won the opening race of the year in Bahrain, earning the extra point for the fastest lap to add to the 25 for winning.

Related Topics

Fire World Car Job Mercedes Hamilton Monaco George Lead Pierre Bahrain Saudi Arabia Sunday All From Ferrari Top Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

12 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

13 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.