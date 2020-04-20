UrduPoint.com
Leclerc Wins Virtual China Race, Celebrates With Pasta Not Champagne

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Leclerc wins virtual China race, celebrates with pasta not champagne

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed a second victory in the Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix championship on Sunday, marking his Shanghai win by cooking pasta.

Leclerc started on pole and finished ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races in Formula 2.

"I'm actually enjoying very much playing, and streaming.

And I enjoy it even more when I win," tweeted 22-year-old Leclerc who also has two wins in the real F1 world championship.

"But the post-race celebrations are somehow feeling a bit different.

"Switching off the computer and go cook white pasta is a bit less glamour than spraying champagne on the podium."The Formula One world championship has yet to get underway this season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Nine of the scheduled 22 races have either been cancelled or postponed.

