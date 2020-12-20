UrduPoint.com
Ledecka Edges Suter In Opening Women's Super-G

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Vald'Isère, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Olympic champion Ester Ledecka took the World Cup super-G in Val d'Isere on Sunday, edging Corinne Suter with Federica Brignone third.

The Czech skier and snowboarder finished in 1 min, 24.64 sec, just 0.03sec ahead of Swiss Suter, who won the small globe for the discipline last wear, with Italian Brignone 0.35 off the winning time.

The race was the first World Cup super-G of the season after first the two scheduled races of the season in Saint-Moritz were cancelled.

Victory leaves Ledecka, who won the Olympic super-G and the parallel giant slalom in snowboard in Pyeongchang in 2018, atop the World Cup standings in the discipline.

Another Czech, Petra Vlhova finished sixth to increase her lead in the overall standings after her closest challenger Michelle Gisin of Switzerland came in ninth.

