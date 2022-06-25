UrduPoint.com

Ledecky And Sjostrom Extend Their Reigns In World Championships

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Katie Ledecky won a record-breaking fifth straight 800m world title on Friday, just over an hour after Sarah Sjostrom surged to her fourth consecutive victory in the women's 50m butterfly.

Local hero Kristof Milak sparked delirium in the Duna Arena in Budapest when he grabbed the 100m butterfly gold medal, his second of the week.

The Australian mixed 100m freestyle team ended the evening by setting a world record in an event only added to the world championships in 2015.

Their time of 3min 19.38sec beat the record set by the United States in last World Championships in 2019 by 0.02sec. Canada were second, the Americans third.

Ben Proud claimed Britain's first gold of the championships as he grabbed victory in the 50m freestyle.

Australian Kaylee McKeown won the women's 200m backstroke for a first world title to go with three Olympic golds.

Ledecky, a 25-year-old American, led throughout the 800m as she took her tally of World Championship medals to 22, a record for a woman.

She finished in 8min 8.04sec to beat Australian Kiah Melverton by 10.

73sec and Italian Simona Quadarella by 10.96sec.

Sjostrom won her race in 24.95sec to edge Frenchwoman Melanie Henique by 0.36sec with China's Zhang Yufei third at 0.37.

"I had a lot of pressure on myself because of my past successes," said Sjostrom.

Sjostrom has 19 world championship medals, three behind Ledecky. The American's total includes six relay medals, the Swede has only one. On the other hand, Ledecky has 19 golds to Sjostrom's nine.

Sjostrom is also chasing Michael Phelps' record of 10 World Championship butterfly medals set between 2001 and 2011. She has nine.

"Yes I can do it," she said.

"It feels unreal that I've been at this level for so long. I won my first title in 2009, Michael Phelps was still swimming at that time and I was really looking up to him."Sjostrom fell on ice in Sweden in February 2021 and broke her elbow, but still won a silver in the Tokyo Olympics last July.

"It feels amazing to be here, to still be around and still be winning medals. It is not something I can take for granted."

