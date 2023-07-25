Open Menu

Ledecky Wins 1,500m Freestyle For 20th World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :American Katie Ledecky claimed her 20th world swimming title on Tuesday after winning the women's 1,500m freestyle.

Ledecky came home in 15min, 26.27sec to finish ahead of Italy's Simona Quadarella on 15:43.31 and China's Li Bingjie on 15:45.71.

Ledecky claimed her fifth world title in an event in which she has dominated, having swum the top 15 fastest times ever.

Ledecky lost her crown to Quadarella in 2019 when she was forced to pull out due to illness.

She bounced back to win the event at the Tokyo Olympics and then regained her world title last year in Budapest.

Ledecky could become the first swimmer ever to win six titles in one event if she claims gold in the 800m freestyle this week.

She has already won one silver in Fukuoka, finishing second behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle on the competition's opening night.

