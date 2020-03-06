UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ledecky Wins Again In Des Moines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Ledecky wins again in Des Moines

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Katie Ledecky made it two wins in two nights Thursday, winning the 400m freestyle at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, in 3min 59.66sec.

Ledecky lowered her season-best time by more than a second as she broke four minutes for the 19th time.

The US freestyle great is one of just three women to break four minutes in the event, along with Australia's Ariarne Titmus and Federica Pellegrini.

Ledecky had opened the meet with the fifth-fastest time ever recorded in the women's 1,500m freestyle -- which will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games this year.

On Thursday she left Leah Smith a distant second in 4:06.81.

"I'm really locked in right now," Ledecky said.

With US swimmers gearing up for their Olympic trials in June, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith put on a show in the women's 200m butterfly.

Flickinger held off Smith to win in 2:06.11, a Pro Swim Series record and fastest in the world this year.

Smith, the 18-year-old who set 100m and 200m backstroke world records at the World Championships last year, was second in 2:06.39.

Zach Apple won the men's 100m free after 2012 Olympic champion Nathan Adrian and reigning world champion Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the "A" final.

Apple won in 48.59sec. Adrian won the consolation "B" final in 48.62 ahead of Dressel's 48.68 -- times that would have put them second and third in the "A" final.

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo Des Moines June Women Apple Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

7 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.