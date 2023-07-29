Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :American great Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer ever to win six world titles in one event when she claimed gold in the 800m freestyle on Saturday.

Ledecky came home in 8min, 08.87sec to win ahead of China's Li Bingjie on 8:13.31 and Australia's Ariarne Titmus on 8:13.59.

It was Ledecky's second gold of this year's world championships in Fukuoka, after she retained her 1,500m freestyle title earlier in the week.

Her latest triumph gives her a career haul of 21 world championship golds, extending her record as the most decorated woman in the history of the competition.

She also surpassed fellow American great Michael Phelps by claiming her 16th individual world title.