Lee Jang-Soo Promises China Coaching Comeback

Published November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Lee Jang-soo said he will come back to coach in China after being sacked by Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC.

The South Korean, who was dismissed by Shenzhen in early September after a five-game losing streak, flew back to his native country on Wednesday, according to the club.

The 66-year-old promised he will come back to coach another team as he has deep attachment to China after working here for years, Shenzhen FC added.

Lee is a familiar figure to Chinese football, having also coached Chongqing Lifan, Beijing Guoan, Guangzhou FC and Changchun Yatai.

Following his dismissal, Shenzhen technical director Shen Xiangfu has been appointed to run the team with the help of caretaker coach Zhang Xiaorui.

Shenzhen are currently 14th in the Chinese Super League table, one position lower than they were in September when Lee was sacked.

