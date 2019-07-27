UrduPoint.com
Lee Mi-hyang Masters Evian Storm To Take Evian Lead

Evian, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Lee Mi-hyang fired two birdies and an eagle on the last three holes to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the Evian Championship as strong winds and heavy rain interrupted play.

The 26-year-old, who is chasing a maiden major title after finishing second to compatriot Ko Jin-young at the ANA Inspiration in April, stands at 10-under par for the tournament following rounds of 65 and 67.

In second place after two rounds, are fellow South Koreans Park Inbee, Kim Hyo-joo and world number one Park Sung-hyun, who carded a 66.

"I think my putting went really well, that's why I was able to play so consistently," said two-time major winner Park Sung-hyun.

"I am not 100 percent satisfied with the way I played the back nine today but I will focus more on that going into the third and fourth rounds." Park's best performance at the Evian came in 2016 when she tied for second.

Shanshan Feng of China also went round in 66 to put her 7-under, Overnight leader and former US Open winner Paula Creamer of the United States, slipped to two under par and was eight shots off the lead.

The American carded a 64 on Thursday but struggled after the late afternoon storms on Friday.

She was two under for the day before play was suspended but was undone by a treble bogey six at the 16th and four other bogeys when the round was resumed.

