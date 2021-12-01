UrduPoint.com

Leeds Chief Claims Wealth Redistribution Rewards Incompetence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2021 ) :Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said proposals for greater wealth distribution in English football would only reward "incompetence" as he compared a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine.

The transfer levy and an independent regulator were just two of 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance which was published last week.

Kinnear said he supported many of the recommendations, but that those two "are as flawed as they are radical".

Writing in his programme notes ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Kinnear said: "Enforcing upon football a philosophy akin to Maoist collective agriculturalism (which students of 'The Great Leap Forward' will know culminated in the greatest famine in history) will not make the English game fairer, it will kill the competition which is its very lifeblood." Misguided economic policies during the Great Leap Forward contributed to mass famine which caused tens of millions of deaths in China.

Leeds returned to the top-flight in 2020 after a 16-year absence that began with a financial meltdown in 2004.

Kinnear said any extra funds that flowed down the pyramid from the Premier League would simply go back out in player wages and transfer fees.

"Redistribution of wealth will simply favour the lowest common denominator. Clubs who excel in recruitment, player development or commercial enterprise will be punished, while less capable ownership will be rewarded for incompetence," he added.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week the organisation is open to an independent regulator, but labelled some recommendations "too radical".

Masters dismissed the English Football League's request to be given 25 percent of all pooled broadcast revenue.

"That would be a disaster. Value has to be retained where it is generated otherwise that value can't be generated," he said.

"Premier League clubs have to be able to attract the best players, talent and managers and create that incredible competitiveness."

Related Topics

Football China Leeds Enterprise 2020 All From Best Premier League Million

Recent Stories

dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

2 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

3 hours ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

2 hours ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

2 hours ago
 LDA's 8th governing body meets

LDA's 8th governing body meets

2 hours ago
 Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's econom ..

Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's economy: Envoy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.