Leeds Face Test Of Nerve As Promotion Looms

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Leeds face test of nerve as promotion looms

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :After 16 years in the wilderness, Leeds United are on the brink of an eagerly awaited return to the Premier League -- as long as they can hold their nerve with the finish line in sight.

A 3-1 win at Blackburn on Saturday moved Leeds a step closer to the promised land from the long purgatory of the lower leagues.

Marcelo Bielsa's side sit one point clear at the top of the Championship heading into their last five matches.

With third-placed Brentford six points behind, Leeds look odds-on to secure the place among English football's elite that their legion of fanatical fans used to regard as their birthright.

But Leeds were in a similar position last season and squandered a chance for automatic promotion before imploding in the play-offs.

When Leeds beat Sheffield Wednesday on April 13, 2019, a capacity crowd at Elland Road serenaded their jubilant team as if promotion had been secured.

Just 15 days later, after losses to Wigan and Brentford and a mad-cap draw against Villa -- in which Bielsa told his team to deliberately let their opponents score following United's controversial opener -- ended the Leeds top two challenge.

Leeds lost their nerve and Derby took full advantage in the play-off semi-final second leg, winning 4-2 to leave the Elland Road faithful in tears.

From the ashes of that bitter evening, Bielsa has dragged Leeds back into promotion contention.

But, with last season's collapse in mind, Leeds fans might have been alarmed to hear Bielsa admit he is feeling the strain of the run-in.

"Yes," Bielsa said when asked if he felt anxious during the Blackburn game.

"Every match in this period is very important. If we get distracted we will pay for that so we need to keep focused in every match."

