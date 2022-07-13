UrduPoint.com

Leeds Saviour Raphinha Set To Join Barcelona

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Leeds saviour Raphinha set to join Barcelona

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Brazil winger Raphinha, who played a pivotal role in Leeds United retaining their place in the Premier League last season, is poised to sign for Barcelona after the clubs agreed to the deal in principle on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will cost the Catalans a reported 55 million Euros ($55.3million) -- with a potential 15 million euros in add-ons -- and sign a five year contract.

"Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," read a statement on the Barcelona website.

Barcelona said they were buying: "a winger who is excellent in one on ones, taking on defenders being a key part of his game." Raphinha spent two seasons at Elland Road, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists after they signed him from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for £17 million - the French side are due a cut of the transfer fee.

Raphinha -- who had two years remaining of his contract -- became a fans favourite and earned himself a permanent place in their hearts when he scored a penalty in the 2-1 win over Brentford in their final match of last season to ensure they stayed up in the English top-flight.

Barcelona have been able to spend after easing their massive financial problems by selling 10% of their tv rights at the end of June to American company Sixth Street for 25 years at a cost of around 207.5 million euros.

Raphinha -- capped nine times -- is Barca's third signing of the close season following Ivory Coast defender Franck Kessie from AC Milan and Denmark central defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.

