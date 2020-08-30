UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leeds Sign Rodrigo From Valencia For Club-record Fee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Leeds sign Rodrigo from Valencia for club-record fee

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Leeds announced on Saturday they had signed Spain international Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record fee.

The forward has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, reportedly costing the Premier League newcomers around £30 million ($40 million).

The 29-year-old said he was excited to join the club and was looking forward to working with Marcelo Bielsa, whom he described as one of the best coaches in football.

"It's a new step in my career and I want to help the team to achieve the goals of the season," he told the club's Twitter account.

"Leeds have been working for two weeks on this deal with Valencia -- we knew Valencia have some problems now as we didn't achieve the Champions League.

"Since the first time Victor (Orta, director of football) talked to me I knew I wanted this new challenge with Leeds." Rodrigo, who can operate as a winger or striker, spent time at Celta Vigo and Real Madrid as a young player before moving to Benfica.

He joined Valencia in 2014, initially on loan, scoring 59 goals in 220 appearances.

He previously spent the 2010/11 season on loan at Bolton, then in the Premier League.

Rodrigo was born in Brazil but is a Spain international and has 22 caps and eight goals.

He scored 10 goals for club and country in 38 games last season, including the winner in Valencia's 1-0 Champions League win at Chelsea in September.

Later on Saturday Leeds announced that Freiburg defender Robin Koch had completed a move to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, has signed a four-year deal.

Leeds finished 10 points clear at the top of the Championship last season, securing their return to the top flight for the first time since 2004.

Related Topics

Football Loan Twitter Road Germany Young Freiburg Valencia Leeds Spain Brazil September From Best Top Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League Celta Million

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

1 hour ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

39 minutes ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

39 minutes ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

39 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

2 hours ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.