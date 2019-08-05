UrduPoint.com
Leeds Start Championship Campaign With Comfortable Win

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Leeds start Championship campaign with comfortable win

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Leeds gave an early signal of their hunger for automatic promotion to the Premier League after last season's play-off disappointment with a deserved 3-1 Championship victory at Bristol City on Sunday.

Pablo Hernandez fired the visitors into a 26th-minute lead when he took advantage of being left in too much space with a sweetly struck left-foot shot from 20 yards that picked out the top corner.

The impressive Patrick Bamford doubled their advantage with a close-range header shortly before the hour mark after Hernandez had got past Callum O'Dowda to cross from the right.

And any doubt about the outcome was erased on 72 minutes when a Mateusz Klich shot was deflected into the path of Jack Harrison, who fired in from close range.

Andreas Weimann grabbed a consolation for City 11 minutes from time when his low right-footed shot from inside the area took a deflection past Kiko Casilla.

But it was a well-merited three points for Marcelo Bielsa's team, who lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs in May.

