Leeds step up checks after Bin Laden cardboard cut-out

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Leeds United have stepped up checks to ensure "no more offensive images" are posted around Elland Road after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden.

A picture of the former leader of terrorist organisation al-Qaeda was included among cardboard cut-outs of fans.

Supporters were invited to send in images of themselves or loved ones to be used at a cost of £25 ($31) with the rest of this season's matches to be behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leeds revealed earlier this month that around 15,000 "crowdies" will be placed in seats for their five remaining home games.

In a similar prank, a cardboard cut-out image of Dominic Cummings appeared in a seat at an NRL game in Australia last month following a controversial trip the aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made during lockdown.

Leeds, second in the Championship table, play third-placed Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday in a huge game in the quest to end their 16-year exodus from the top flight.