UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lee's Late Strike Keeps Valencia's European Hopes Alive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Lee's late strike keeps Valencia's European hopes alive

Madrid, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korean teenager Lee Kang-in scored with two minutes to play to move Valencia to within a point of the Europa League places in a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Lee, 19, clinched his side's first victory since Albert Celades was sacked earlier this month and sent his outfit up to eighth, just behind Real Sociedad in the spot for the qualifying rounds for next season's continental competition.

Uruguay's Maxi Gomez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, finishing tidily at the back post from a low Kevin Gameiro cross.

Victor Garcia, making his maiden first-team appearance of the season having spent the campaign with the reserves, equalised for Valladolid just after the break.

Midfielder Garcia half-volleyed home a deflected shot after 100 seconds of the second half.

Lee claimed his second goal of the campaign with less than two minutes of normal time remaining.

His whipped shot from outside the box beat Antonito to end up in the bottom corner.

Later, third-placed Atletico Madrid visit Celta Vigo as they chase a place in next season's Champions League.

Related Topics

Visit Valladolid Valencia North Korea Post From Atletico Madrid Celta

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

34 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

1 hour ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.