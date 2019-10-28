Left ahead but set for Uruguay presidential run-off with center-right

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The leftist ruling coalition's presidential candidate Daniel Martinez was ahead in Uruguay's general election on Sunday, according to early results, but is set for a run-off against the center-right.

The Broad Front's Martinez had around 38 percent with a third of votes counted, well short of the absolute majority needed to win outright.

Former senator Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party was running second with 30 percent and set for the November 24 run-off.

Uruguayans also voted on a constitutional reform that includes the establishment of a military police force, which looks likely to be defeated, and to elect all 99 deputies and 30 senators in the Congress.

The vote came on the same day as a general election in Argentina next door, and against a backdrop of regional strife following massive street protests in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, the latter over alleged electoral fraud.

Former Montevideo mayor Martinez, 62, was hoping to win a fourth straight term for the Broad Front, which has been in power since 2005.

President Tabare Vazquez is barred from standing for reelection.

Security was a major issue in the election.

Uruguay has long been considered a bastion of peace and stability in an often turbulent region.

But security has been declining, with a sharp rise in some violent crimes reported last year.