UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Left Ahead, Set For Uruguay Presidential Run-off With Center-right

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Left ahead, set for Uruguay presidential run-off with center-right

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The leftist ruling coalition's presidential candidate Daniel Martinez was ahead in Uruguay's general election on Sunday, according to early results, but is set for a run-off against the center-right.

The Broad Front's Martinez had around 37 percent with a fifth of votes counted, well short of the absolute majority needed to win outright.

Former senator Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party was running second with 29 percent and set for a November 24 run-off, as early results were published at 8:30 pm (2330 GMT).

Related Topics

Uruguay November Sunday Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

9 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.