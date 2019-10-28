Left ahead, set for Uruguay presidential run-off with center-right

(@imziishan)

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The leftist ruling coalition's presidential candidate Daniel Martinez was ahead in Uruguay's general election on Sunday, according to early results, but is set for a run-off against the center-right.

The Broad Front's Martinez had around 37 percent with a fifth of votes counted, well short of the absolute majority needed to win outright.

Former senator Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party was running second with 29 percent and set for a November 24 run-off, as early results were published at 8:30 pm (2330 GMT).