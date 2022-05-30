Left eyes historic presidential win as Colombians vote for change

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Colombians clamoring for "change" voted Sunday in a first round of presidential elections with a leftist poised for a historic victory.

Polls closed at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) after eight hours of voting in a tense atmosphere one year after a brutal security crackdown on street protests fueled by deepening socioeconomic woes.

Opinion polls showed many Colombians pinning their hopes on 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a onetime guerrilla and former mayor of Bogota, to address poverty, rural violence, urban crime and endemic corruption in a country historically governed by rightist elites.

"For many years the people who have run the country have torn it apart. We must change," said security guard Luis Hernan Alvarez, 59, a Petro voter in the capital.

"There is too much poverty. There are resources, but they are lost to corruption," he told AFP. "We need new leaders." In the morning, dissidents of the disbanded FARC guerrilla group detonated three explosive devices in the southeast, where armed groups are engaged in running battles with drug gangs in a country long plagued by violence.

A soldier was wounded but the defense ministry said there was no impact on voting.

At Cucuta on the Venezuelan border, hundreds of Colombians who live on the other side were prevented from crossing into their country, chanting "We want to vote and flashing their identity cards at security forces.

Only those registered to vote at polling stations on the border were being allowed through. The two countries have no diplomatic ties.

Some 300,000 armed police and soldiers were deployed to keep the peace, with observers from the Organization of American States and European Union on the ground.

Petro is hoping to avoid a June 19 run-off against 47-year-old Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of second city Medellin who represents an alliance of right-wing parties.

To do so, he would need to garner more than 50 percent of first-round votes cast.