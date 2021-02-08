Leftist Arauz and indigenous Perez advance to Ecuador election runoff: official projection

(@FahadShabbir)

Quito, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face left-wing indigenous candidate Yaku Perez in a runoff presidential election, according to an official projection Sunday by Ecuador's National Electoral Council.

Arauz topped the polls with 31.5 percent of the vote, followed by Perez at 20.04 percent. Right-wing ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, who was initially expected to face Arauz in a runoff, received 19.97 percent, according to the electoral body's first count.