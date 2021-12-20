Leftist Boric vows to 'expand social rights' in Chile with 'fiscal responsibility'

(@FahadShabbir)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chile's leftist new President-elect Gabriel Boric vowed Sunday to "expand social rights" in the country, but with "fiscal responsibility."Branded a "communist" by his detractors in a polarized election campaign, Boric became Chile's youngest-ever president Sunday with nearly 56 percent of votes, compared to 44 percent for his far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast.