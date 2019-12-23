Leftist candidate leading in Croatia presidential vote: exit poll

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A leftist former prime minister was leading in the first round of Croatia's president election on Sunday, according to an exit poll that put the conservative incumbent in a close second.

Zoran Milanovic had 29.58 percent of the vote followed by 26.38 for incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and 24.1 percent for Miroslav Skoro, a right-wing folk singer running as an independent, an exit poll on national tv showed.