Leftist Fernandez leads in Argentine poll

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Argentina's leftist presidential frontrunner Alberto Fernandez surged into a strong lead over business-friendly incumbent Maurico Macri in Sunday's election, exit polls said, though it was too early to know if he had won an outright first round victory.

Exit polls put the 60-year-old lawyer, whose running mate is ex-president Cristina Kirchner, in the lead shortly after polling closed at 6:00 pm.

Thousands of ecstatic Fernandez supporters cheered and danced outside his Frente de Todos party headquarters in Buenos Aires.

"It's a great day for Argentina," a smiling Fernandez told reporters.

Macri, 60, whose popularity has fallen sharply in the last year as Argentina battled recession and market turmoil, said competing "visions of the future are at stake," in the vote.

After casting his vote in the early afternoon in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, he admitted that he was "anxiously waiting" for 9:00 pm (midnight GMT) to roll around, when the first results are expected.