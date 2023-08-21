Open Menu

Leftist Lawyer Leads As Violence-hit Ecuador Heads To Run-off Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Leftist lawyer leads as violence-hit Ecuador heads to run-off poll

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Leftist frontrunner Luisa Gonzalez looked set to take on a surprise candidate, the youthful son of one of Ecuador's richest men, in a run-off election in October, official results showed Sunday.

Gonzalez, a lawyer close to divisive former socialist president Rafael Correa, was leading with 33 percent of the vote, as 80 percent of the vote was counted.

President of the National Electoral Council Diana Atamaint said results showed no candidate had hit the threshold to win outright, after a tense day of voting under heavy security.

"We are heading to a second round election on October 15," she told journalists.

Gonzalez will likely go head to head with Daniel Noboa, 35, who had 24 percent of the vote despite not figuring as a favorite in opinion polls ahead of a chaotic election marred by the assassination of a serious contender.

"We are making history," Gonzalez said, hailing her "triumph" in the first round. Noboa, said the "youth" had chosen him to beat Correa's party.

The run-off election is set for October 15, and the stakes are high in a once-peaceful nation engulfed by drug violence.

The small South American country has in recent years become a playground for foreign drug mafias seeking to export cocaine from its shores, stirring up a brutal war between local gangs.

The murder of serious presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio on the campaign trail just 11 days before the vote underscored the challenges facing the country.

Related Topics

Election Murder Vote Villavicencio Ecuador October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

8 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous