'Legacy admissions' under fire at US universities

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Should you get a leg up on your university application just because Mom or Dad had studied at that school? So-called "legacy admissions" -- long a standard practice at many prestigious American universities, including Harvard and Stanford -- are coming under increased scrutiny, though it's unlikely they'll go without a fight, even in a country that extols success through individual merit.

But cracks are beginning to form, galvanized by a recent Supreme Court case and an Education Department investigation sparked by a legal complaint aiming to take down what one university president called an "aristocratic" system unfit for democracy.

Legacy admissions don't guarantee entry into a particular university, but they do give hopefuls an edge: If a prospective student can boast that, in addition to having a solid academic record, they are the child or relative of an alumnus, that can tip the scales in their favor during the very competitive admissions process.

Harvard University's acceptance rate for "legacy" students from 2014-2019 was 33 percent, according to the student newspaper -- compared to its overall acceptance rate of six percent.

In addition to current complaints about the practice, experts say it has dark origins, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century when universities sought to limit the number of Jewish students on their campuses.

The persistence of legacy admissions is "deeply unethical," James Murphy of the Education Reform Now think tank told AFP.

The practice "is very much against the idea that higher education in this country is supposed to drive social mobility," Murphy said.

But two reasons explain its ongoing existence, he added: "Money and privilege."Many institutions fear alumni will stop donating to them if preferential admissions for their sons and daughters stop. And some boards of trustees are attached to the elitist tradition, Murphy said.