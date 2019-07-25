Legal woes dent Facebook profit but revenue, user base grows

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Facebook reported Wednesday that its quarterly profit plummeted due to the cost of a US privacy settlement and forecast that regulation would slow its money-making ad machine.

Profit in the second quarter fell 49 percent from a year ago to $2.6 billion while revenues increased 28 percent to $16.9 billion.

The lower profits were due in part to Facebook setting aside an extra $2 billion to cover a massive settlement with US regulators on privacy and data protection.

The $5 billion settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission calls for revamped federal oversight of the social network's privacy policies.

Facebook also will be required to conduct a privacy review of every new or modified product, service, or practice before it is implemented, including for its WhatsApp and Instagram services.

In the earnings report, the leading online social network beat market expectations on revenue and user growth, and shares rose slightly in after-hours trade that followed release of the earnings figures.

"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

The number of people using Facebook monthly grew eight percent to 2.41 billion in the quarter that ended June 30.

The number of monthly users topped 2.7 billion when taking into account Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger along with the main social network, according to Facebook.

"This company has repeatedly shown that it can grow both its ad revenue and its user base, even in the face of enormous challenges," said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"Today's earnings release demonstrates that it still has that power."Williamson said that for the moment, advertisers "remain dedicated to Facebook despite its problems. However, they are also paying more attention than ever to those problems."