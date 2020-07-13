Leganes boost miracle survival bid by beating struggling Valencia

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Leganes have a glimmer of hope in their fight for La Liga survival as they scored one penalty and saved another in a battling 1-0 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Javier Aguirre's side also had to play the last 36 minutes at Butarque with 10 men after Jonathan Silva was sent off, shortly before Leganes goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar saved Dani Parejo's spot-kick.

Ruben Perez had converted his own penalty in the first half to give Leganes the lead and a victory that keeps alive their slim chances of avoiding the drop.

Valencia's miserable season continues, with the prospect even of Europa League qualification appearing increasingly remote.

They sit ninth, three points behind Getafe in sixth, having played a game more.

Leganes are also three points behind Alaves with two games left but Alaves have a game in hand, which they play at home to Getafe on Monday.

Alaves have slid down the table following six consecutive defeats but their slight advantage may yet prove enough given Leganes finish away at Athletic Bilbao and at home to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side could already have clinched the title before the final day but even a rotated Madrid line-up would be heavy favourites.

Few would deny Leganes a stroke of luck, though, given the club have faced a nightmare season not entirely of their own making, with top scorers Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri poached by Barcelona and Sevilla mid-season.

But two wins and a draw from their last three games has brought renewed optimism. "A few weeks ago people would never have dreamt we'd reach the last two games with a chance of staying up," said Cuellar. "But we've never lost hope."