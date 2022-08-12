Legendary Chinese basketball coach Jiang Xingquan retires

SHENYANG, China, Aug.12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Veteran coach Jiang Xingquan has retired as the Liaoning Flying Leopards' consultant, the club announced here on Friday.

The Chinese Basketball Association team thanked the 82-year-old for his service to the club, as well as to Chinese basketball, for the past half century.

"With your help and instruction, our young head coach Yang Ming grows rapidly, and the Liaoning team has gradually walked out through difficulties and setbacks," read the statement.

Jiang served Liaoning as a player in 1960s.

His coaching career also started with Liaoning, who won several national titles from 1970s to 1980s.

In 1990, Jiang took the reins of the Chinese national team and guided it to three consecutive FIBA Asia Championship gold medals, as well as winning the 12th Asian Games.

After 2000, Jiang coached several CBA sides including Xinjiang, Zhejiang and Guangdong. In 2020, he was invited back to Liaoning as consultant, as the team emerged victorious in the 2021 National Games and the 2021-22 CBA season.