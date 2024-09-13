Legendary Comedian Lehri Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safeer Ullah' known as 'Lehri' was observed here and across the country on Friday.
Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.
He was decorated with Nigar Awards.
