Legendary Comedian Lehri Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Legendary comedian Lehri remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safeer Ullah' known as 'Lehri' was observed here and across the country on Friday.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.

He was decorated with Nigar Awards.

Lehri died a this day in 2012 in Karachi at the age of 83.

