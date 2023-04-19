Legendary comedian Umer Sharif remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Umer Sharif, Pakistan's king of comedy who had taken the genre of comedy to new highs, was born on April 1955.

He started off his career a stage performer by the name Umer Zarif and later on changed his name to Umer Sharif. Two of his very famous comedy plays included 'Bakra Qiston Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.

He received two National Awards for the film Mr 420 in the category of Best Actor and Director.

He also received 10 Nigar Awards.

The government had conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on him for his contributions in the Pakistani film industry as an actor, producer and comedian.

The legendary comedian battled cardiac ailments and was flown out of Pakistan on an air ambulance on September 28, 2021 for surgery in the United States. However, he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover as his condition deteriorated, and passed away on October 2, 2021.