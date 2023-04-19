UrduPoint.com

Legendary Comedian Umer Sharif Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Umer Sharif, Pakistan's king of comedy who had taken the genre of comedy to new highs, was born on April 1955.

He started off his career a stage performer by the name Umer Zarif and later on changed his name to Umer Sharif. Two of his very famous comedy plays included 'Bakra Qiston Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.

He received two National Awards for the film Mr 420 in the category of Best Actor and Director.

He also received 10 Nigar Awards.

The government had conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on him for his contributions in the Pakistani film industry as an actor, producer and comedian.

The legendary comedian battled cardiac ailments and was flown out of Pakistan on an air ambulance on September 28, 2021 for surgery in the United States. However, he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover as his condition deteriorated, and passed away on October 2, 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Germany United States April September October Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 ..

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 million

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr fes ..

Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr festivities in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1. ..

Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1.5bn during Q1&#039;23

8 minutes ago
 NCM highlights UAE’s efforts to improve socioeco ..

NCM highlights UAE’s efforts to improve socioeconomic benefits of weather, cli ..

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is ..

Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is debt trap

32 minutes ago
 Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.