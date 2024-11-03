Legendary folk singer Reshma remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of legendary folk singer Reshma was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

Reshma was born in Rajasthan (India) in 1947 and was known as the Nightingale of the Desert.

Having received no formal education, she was only 12 when she was spotted singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine by a television and radio producer, who arranged for her to record “Laal Meri” on Pakistan Radio.

The song was an instant hit, and Reshma went on to become one of the most popular folk singers of Pakistan, appearing on television in the 1960s, as well as recording songs for both Pakistani and Indian film industries.

Some of her famous numbers include "Dama Dam Mast Kalandar", "Hai O Rabba nahion lagda dil mera", "Ankhiyan no rehen de ankhyan de kol kol" and “Lambi Judai”.

The folk singer was decorated with several national awards, including Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Legends of Pakistan.

She died in Lahore on this day in 2013. Reshma is survived by a son, Umair, and daughter, Shazia.