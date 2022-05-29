UrduPoint.com

Legendary Jockey Lester Piggott Dies Aged 86: Son-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies aged 86: son-in-law

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Legendary flat race jockey Lester Piggott has died aged 86 his son-in-law said on Sunday.

The nine-time Epsom Derby winning jockey was admitted to hospital in Switzerland last weekend.

"Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning," said his son-in-law Williams Haggas.

"I really don't wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen (Piggott's daughter) will be making a statement later." Piggott is widely regarded as the greatest jockey in the sport's history, and had been admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem, but made a swift recovery.

'The Long Fellow' as he was nicknamed -- due to being unusually tall for a flat jockey -- has lived near Geneva since 2012.

Statues of Piggott adorn nine racecourses in England and only a week ago one was unveiled at Ireland's premier racetrack The Curragh.

The 11-time British champion jockey rode 16 Irish classic winners at the track largely due to his partnership with trainer Vincent O'Brien.

The three-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winning jockey -- who rode over 4,000 winners -- was once known as the housewives' favourite when it came to picking an Epsom Derby horse to back.

Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when just 12 years of age and his last win came with Palacegate Jack at the same track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday. He retired for a final time in 1995.

However, he played down his fame, declaring in 2015 that it would fade with time.

"I think a lot of older people still remember me," he told the Racing Post.

"I'm probably famous to them, but the younger ones wouldn't really know who I am. Time goes by."pi/dmc

Related Topics

Died Derby Geneva Same Ireland Switzerland Sunday 2015 Post Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

5 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

14 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.