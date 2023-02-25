Legendary lollywood actor Habib ur Rehman remembered on his 7th death anniversary

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Legendary Pakistani film actor Habib-Ur-Rehman was remembered on his seventh death anniversary and people from all walks of life through social media platforms paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

He was born in 1931 in the Indian state of Patiala. He was a highly educated person and was considered quite stylish in the film industry.

Habib had a master's degree in Urdu, English, and Persian and was an actor, producer and director.

He showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and urdu language films and is counted among the illustrious romantic heroes.

He started his film career in 1956 with the debutant movie 'Lakhte jigar'as a side hero along Santosh Kumar and Noor Jehan.

Actor Aslam Pervaiz fell into row with the director on the sets and left the shooting. Habib was among the spectators watching the film shoot when he was spotted by the director who immediately took him into the film.

His first super hit movie was 'Zeher-e-Ishq' with Musarrat Nazeer and this movie bought him under the spotlight of stardom.

He won the Nigar award as the best actor for Luqman's movie 'Admi' and Shabab Kiranvi's 'Surraiya'.

He also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in the historical movie 'Devdaas' paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana.

In order to honour his services, the government awarded him with the Presidential Pride accolade.

The actor had died after a prolonged illness on 25 February 2016.

