Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88: publisher

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith, has died in South Africa aged 88, his publisher announced Saturday.

"Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," said a statement released on the Wilbur Smith Books website.