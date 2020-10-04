Legendary Singer Masood Rana remembered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Sunday.

Masood Rana was born in MirPurKhas, Sindh to a landowner family which had migrated from the East Punjab city Jalandhar.

He debuted singing career in 1962 with the film, Inqalab, Rana performed as top male singer in both urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

He started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955 and established a singer group in Karachi in the early 60's with two other famous Names in showbiz. Masood Rana sang more than a thousand songs in 630 films from 1962-96.

He died on October 4, 1995 due to a heart attack during his journey on a train. His songs were picturised on various actors of Pakistan Film Industry including Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad, Nadeem, Shahid.