UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Sprinter Usain Bolt Has Twin Boys - Thunder And Saint Leo

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has twin boys - Thunder and Saint Leo

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced Sunday the birth of twin boys, who have been named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Bolt revealed the news on Instagram with a Father's Day family photo, showing a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's Names in the caption, without stating when the twins were born.

Bennett also posted a shot of the couple posing with the twins and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt captioned: "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!" Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020 but the name was only announced two months later.

The 34-year-old Bolt, who won eight gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games, will not be competing at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics next month after retiring in 2017.

The fastest man in history, Bolt holds the world records for 100 metres and 200 metres. He is the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt, who won 23 major championship golds in a glittering career, tried to turn to professional football after his track career ended, but failed to secure a contract and retired from all sport in 2019.

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said at the time.

Related Topics

Football World Leo Man Tokyo Olympia May Sunday 2017 2016 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Family All From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

9 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.