Legia Warsaw clinch Polish title as closest pursuer draws

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Legia Warsaw clinched a record 15th Polish league title when second-place Czestochowa drew 0-0 with Jagiellonia.

Legia are nine points clear with three games remaining after Wednesday's draw.

Czestochowa and third-placed Szczecin can still draw level but, Legia would win the tiebreak because of its results in head-to-head games with its two rivals.

Legia earn a spot in the first qualifying of next season's Champion's League.

The title is their seventh in the last nine seasons and takes them to 15 overall, breaking a tie with Ruch Chorzow and Gornik Zabrze, neither of which has won the league since the 1980s.