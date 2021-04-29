UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legia Warsaw Clinch Polish Title As Closest Pursuer Draws

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Legia Warsaw clinch Polish title as closest pursuer draws

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Legia Warsaw clinched a record 15th Polish league title when second-place Czestochowa drew 0-0 with Jagiellonia.

Legia are nine points clear with three games remaining after Wednesday's draw.

Czestochowa and third-placed Szczecin can still draw level but, Legia would win the tiebreak because of its results in head-to-head games with its two rivals.

Legia earn a spot in the first qualifying of next season's Champion's League.

The title is their seventh in the last nine seasons and takes them to 15 overall, breaking a tie with Ruch Chorzow and Gornik Zabrze, neither of which has won the league since the 1980s.

Related Topics

Szczecin Warsaw

Recent Stories

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

57 seconds ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

15 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

16 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

21 minutes ago

'Guarantee Scotland's EU membership': Cultural fig ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in J ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.