Legislation aims for streamlined administrative approvals

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Draft revisions to nine laws involving reforms of government services to spur market vitality were submitted to China's top legislature for deliberation on Monday.

The nine laws that are being reviewed by the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress are -- the road traffic safety law, the seed law, the fire prevention law, the law on import and export commodity inspection, the advertisements law, the grassland law, the civil aviation law, the customs law and the food safety law.

The draft revisions are about modifying provisions that are in contradiction with measures for streamlining administrative approval procedures amid China's efforts in improving government services and creating an enabling business environment.

The move is also aimed at saving legislative costs by presenting the draft revisions involving nine laws in one single submission, according to an official statement.