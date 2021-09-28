UrduPoint.com

Lego Posts Record Profit, Turnover As Stores Reopen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Copenhagen, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Lego posted record profits and turnover in the first half of 2021, driven by strong demand and the reopening of retail stores, the Danish toy giant said Tuesday.

The company had already performed well last year despite the pandemic and lockdowns, thanks to the success of Lego themes such as Star Wars and Harry Potter and its expansion in China.

The unlisted family business said its net profit rose by 140 percent to 6.3 billion kronor (847 million Euros, $989 million) in the first six months of 2021.

Turnover soared by 46 percent to 23 billion kronor, the maker of colourful plastic bricks said.

"Our performance was driven by strong demand for our portfolio, which has attracted new builders to the Lego brand," said chief executive Niels Christiansen.

