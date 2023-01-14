UrduPoint.com

Leicester Book Champions Cup Last-16 Place

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Leicester book Champions Cup last-16 place

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Leicester Tigers became the first team to reach the Champions Cup last 16 on Friday as a 44-29 win at Clermont gave them a third successive victory in the competition.

In a thrilling tie, two-time European champions Leicester edged the try count five to four in France and collected an offensive bonus point.

Matt Scott, Harry Simmons and Dan Kelly all scored first-half tries for the Tigers.

Scott and then James Cronin, in the last minute, added further scores after the break.

"We are obviously proud of our victory tonight against a massive team like Clermont and in an absolutely incredible atmosphere," said Leicester scrum-half and skipper Ben Youngs.

"It's a big performance to score 44 points here, but in the second half we suffered a lot more." South African international stand-off Handre Pollard kicked 14 points on his first start for Leicester in the tournament.

Bautista Delguy, Etienne Fourcade, Anthony Belleau and Paul Jedrasiak grabbed tries for Clermont.

The French side were undone by indiscipline, conceding three times more penalties than Leicester.

"It's really very difficult to accept conceding 44 points at home, there is a bit of shame in that," said Clermont coach Jono Gibbes.

"Their ability to score points too easily against us was very disappointing, especially in front of our home crowd."

Related Topics

France Leicester Turkish Lira All Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

10 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

11 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.